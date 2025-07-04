News to Know for July 4

Good morning from the ABC Action News team as we celebrate Independence Day. Rain has canceled some events in the Tampa Bay area, but most plan on going on as scheduled rain or shine. Just in case, please be sure to check our radar before you head out. However you spend this weekend, please be safe and well!

Free Things to Do this July 4

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Boats decorated in red, white and blue will compete for the most patriotic.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 555 Ledwith Avenue, Haines City

Cost: Free

Info: This festive event will feature fireworks, live entertainment and food vendors.

Rain or shine event

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 7500 Island Cove Ter, Lakewood Ranch

Cost: Free

Info: Find a circus show, classic carnival games and more.

News to Know

New Polk County program helps families repair storm-damaged homes: A program that helps families repair and strengthen their homes after disaster strikes, has just launched in Polk County.

A program that helps families repair and strengthen their homes after disaster strikes, has just launched in Polk County. Local couple prepares to compete in Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: This year, a Tampa Bay area couple is back competing with the hopes of bringing another title back to "Champa Bay" as they participate in Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York.

Burgers and Hot Dogs: Fourth of July savings are on the menu: Everyone loves a good buy-one-get-one deal and low prices. This Fourth of July, major grocery store chains are competing to attract customers to their stores.

Everyone loves a good buy-one-get-one deal and low prices. This Fourth of July, major grocery store chains are competing to attract customers to their stores. St. Joseph's Hospital-North to launch a new NICU including first of its kind Couplet Care Rooms: St. Joseph's Hospital-North in Lutz is opening a state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) on July 15.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says look for scattered rain and storms on this July 4th. Just like the last couple of days, it will not rain all day. We'll likely see the least coverage mid-morning to the early afternoon. Later in the afternoon and evening, storms will become more widespread.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Friday, July 4

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It: Lawnmower safety

One of the most dangerous items in garages are lawnmowers, federal regulators say they're linked to around 85,000 ER visits every year. There is now a push to add standard safety features.

Susan Solves It: Lawnmowers and safety