News to Know for July 4

Free Things to Do this July 4
July 4th Boat Parade
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Boats decorated in red, white and blue will compete for the most patriotic.
Thunder on the Ridge
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 555 Ledwith Avenue, Haines City
Cost: Free
Info: This festive event will feature fireworks, live entertainment and food vendors.
Star-Spangled Spectacular
Rain or shine event
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 7500 Island Cove Ter, Lakewood Ranch
Cost: Free
Info: Find a circus show, classic carnival games and more.
News to Know
- New Polk County program helps families repair storm-damaged homes: A program that helps families repair and strengthen their homes after disaster strikes, has just launched in Polk County.
Local couple prepares to compete in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: This year, a Tampa Bay area couple is back competing with the hopes of bringing another title back to “Champa Bay” as they participate in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York.
- Burgers and Hot Dogs: Fourth of July savings are on the menu: Everyone loves a good buy-one-get-one deal and low prices. This Fourth of July, major grocery store chains are competing to attract customers to their stores.
- St. Joseph's Hospital-North to launch a new NICU including first of its kind Couplet Care Rooms: St. Joseph's Hospital-North in Lutz is opening a state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) on July 15.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says look for scattered rain and storms on this July 4th. Just like the last couple of days, it will not rain all day. We'll likely see the least coverage mid-morning to the early afternoon. Later in the afternoon and evening, storms will become more widespread.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Susan Solves It: Lawnmower safety
One of the most dangerous items in garages are lawnmowers, federal regulators say they're linked to around 85,000 ER visits every year. There is now a push to add standard safety features.
'A miracle': Florida family captures dramatic rescue after 2 go overboard on Disney cruise
Two people were rescued from a Disney Cruise Line ship after going overboard this weekend. A local family from Indian Rocks Beach said they were on the ship and captured video of the moments leading up to the rescue.