Susan Solves It: Lawnmowers and safety

- One of the most dangerous items in a garage is a lawnmower.
- Federal regulators say they're linked to around 85,000 ER visits every year.
- There is now a push to add standard safety features.
'A miracle': Florida family captures dramatic rescue after 2 go overboard on Disney cruise
Two people were rescued from a Disney Cruise Line ship after going overboard this weekend. A local family from Indian Rocks Beach said they were on the ship and captured video of the moments leading up to the rescue.
