The Fudge Factory on Bradenton Beach reopens on Thanksgiving nearly 2 months after Hurricane Helene

BRADENTON, Fla. — Nearly two months after Hurricane Helene flooded Bradenton Beach businesses, The Fudge Factory reopens on Thanksgiving.

Benjamin Kaminecki owns the candy shop on Bridge Street. He is grateful to welcome back customers and get employees back to work.

"It feels amazing, it's over right before Thanksgiving, it's open for people to enjoy," he said.

In late September, storm surge from Hurricane Helene flooded the business. Kaminecki said the store had about five feet of water inside.

He lost fudge, ice cream, candy and other products. The equipment and showcases also had to be replaced.

"Replaced all the sinks, all the cabinets, all the showcases, all brand new booths, everything you see in the store here is all brand new," said Kaminecki.

Susan Amos, Benjamin's daughter, also works at the store. She is thrilled to see businesses reopen on the island.

"It's very emotional. We literally lost everything so to be able to open as quick as we did, it's very exciting," said Amos.

Kaminecki said The Fudge Factory will once again carry on a 125-year-old family tradition by making homemade candy canes.

In December, customers may stop and watch the process from start to finish.

"It's been a huge recovery. A month ago you couldn't even drive here, the island was locked down. I felt like I was in a snow storm that didn't melt, everything had sand," he said.

"Every Saturday and Sunday starting in December. The candy canes are a huge hit. We made a whole new section for the candy canes in front of the nice marble slab," he said.

"Get your chocolates and candy and have some fun!" he added.

The Fudge Factory Anna Maria (117 Bridge St, Bradenton Beach, FL 34217) reopens on Thanksgiving.

The Siesta Key location is also reopening on Thanksgiving.