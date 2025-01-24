Temps head for 70s by Sunday, with clear skies for the next week

It was quite a week for the weather in Florida. A very rare snowstorm hit parts of the panhandle of Florida while rain and cold air descended on the Tampa Bay region.

The snow in the panhandle has melted and the skies in the Tampa Bay area are now full of sunshine, although the temperatures haven't quite caught up to the clear skies just yet.

There will be one more morning of very cold temperatures in the Tampa Bay area. Temperatures on Saturday morning will be in the low to mid-30s, giving those preparing for the Gasparilla invasion quite a cold start.

But, after that, temperatures will be in the 60s Saturday afternoon before hitting the 70s starting Sunday.

And if clear, sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s is your favorite type of weather, you're in luck, as that is the forecast through most of next week.

The pattern may stick around, too, as the Climate Prediction Center has Florida looking at above-average temperatures through the first week of February.