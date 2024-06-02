Teen fatally stabbed at Sumter County sleepover

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A juvenile was fatally stabbed at a sleepover in Sumter County on Saturday after the suspect entered the home, authorities said.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home at 6611 County Road 148 in response to a stabbing at about 10:11 p.m.

Deputies discovered two victims, which included an adult and juvenile. The incident occurred during a sleepover the juvenile victim was having.

The suspect, Alex Hernandez, 16, who the victim knew, arrived unannounced and “banged” on the door, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.

When the juvenile victim went to unlock the door, Hernandez entered the home. Hernandez then stabbed the juvenile victim and threatened a third victim.

When the adult victim came to see what was going on, the suspect stabbed him as well, the report stated.

Both victims were treated by emergency medical services at the scene and later airlifted to area hospitals.

Hernandez fled on foot, but e was apprehended a short time later.

The juvenile victim was pronounced deceased at 1:19 a.m.

The adult victim is still in the hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

Hernandez was taken to the Sumter County Jail and was charged with premeditated first‐degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and armed burglary.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352‐793‐2621, or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1‐800‐423‐TIPS ( 8477).

The investigation is ongoing.