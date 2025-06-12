News to Know for June 12

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
Today, we remember the 49 lives lost in the Pulse nightclub massacre on June 12, 2016. At the time, it was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Survivors and family members of the victims got their first chance yesterday to walk through the long-shuttered, LGBTQ+-friendly Orlando venue before it's razed. The city purchased the Pulse property in 2023 for $2 million and plans to build a $12 million permanent memorial that will open in 2027.
News to Know
- Tampa residents fear their future without FEMA: Parkland Estates homeowner David Adams said he has a lot of questions regarding the phase-out of FEMA, especially after dealing with last year's hurricanes.
- Wheels of Success celebrates a milestone car donation: For St. Pierre and his daughters, this will be a Father’s Day they’ll never forget.
- Disney and Universal sue Midjourney: The companies filed a copyright lawsuit against the AI image-generator, the first time major Hollywood companies have entered a legal battle over generative AI.
- The latest Honor Flight surprises Tampa Bay veterans: The flight took 75 veterans to visit Washington, D.C., to see the monuments and memorials dedicated to their military service.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see a dry and mild start this morning, with temperatures in the 70s. There will not be any rain around early, but storms will return this evening, bringing frequent lightning, strong winds and heavy rain.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay
Susan Solves It
The FBI is warning consumers to be aware of companies that promise low-cost medical insurance but leave customers without the coverage they thought they had.
Riverview firefighter uses culinary skills to help first responders
Martin Lemay attended culinary school in his native Montreal, and now he's a firefighter—that's right, a firefighting chef—who feeds his first responder colleagues at North Port Fire Rescue.
Things to Do this Thursday, June 12
- Begin your morning with a relaxing rooftop pilates session
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: 500 Channelside Drive, Tampa
- Cost: $50
- Go to a flower arrangement class with a complimentary drink
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave, Tampa
- Cost: $55
- Take line dancing lessons in the backyard at Keel Farms
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Road, Plant City
- Cost: Free
