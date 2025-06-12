News to Know for June 12

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Today, we remember the 49 lives lost in the Pulse nightclub massacre on June 12, 2016. At the time, it was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Survivors and family members of the victims got their first chance yesterday to walk through the long-shuttered, LGBTQ+-friendly Orlando venue before it's razed. The city purchased the Pulse property in 2023 for $2 million and plans to build a $12 million permanent memorial that will open in 2027.

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see a dry and mild start this morning, with temperatures in the 70s. There will not be any rain around early, but storms will return this evening, bringing frequent lightning, strong winds and heavy rain.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Thursday, June 12, 2025

The FBI is warning consumers to be aware of companies that promise low-cost medical insurance but leave customers without the coverage they thought they had.

Riverview firefighter uses culinary skills to help first responders

Martin Lemay attended culinary school in his native Montreal, and now he's a firefighter—that's right, a firefighting chef—who feeds his first responder colleagues at North Port Fire Rescue.

Things to Do this Thursday, June 12

Begin your morning with a relaxing rooftop pilates session

When: 8 a.m. Where: 500 Channelside Drive, Tampa Cost: $50

Go to a flower arrangement class with a complimentary drink

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave, Tampa Cost: $55

Take line dancing lessons in the backyard at Keel Farms

When: 7 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Road, Plant City Cost: Free



