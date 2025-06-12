Riverview firefighter uses culinary skills to help first responders eat healthier

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Riverview's Martin Lemay attended culinary school in his native Montreal.

Being a chef is incredibly cool, of course. But Martin, well, he wanted to get even cooler.

So now he's a firefighter — that's right, a firefighting chef — who feeds his first responder colleagues at North Port Fire Rescue.

"The first shift I went on, I brought a delicious brunch," Martin says. "It was protein-forward, it was tasty. Now, when they see me walk in, they're like, Martin's here, he's gonna cook today. And I see how happy that makes them."

Riverview firefighter uses his culinary skills to help first responders eat healthier

On the work days when Martin didn't cook, however, his colleagues often ate heavy, low-energy meals with not enough vital macronutrients.

And that is how "the Station Chef" was born.

Now an online superstar on Instagram, on TikTok and on YouTube, Martin, aka the Station Chef, wants to help first responders everywhere eat nutritious meals to help them work — and live — with more gusto.

"Healthy doesn't mean it can't be delicious," he says, a frequent rallying cry.

With his wife by his side, the Station Chef makes fun, fast cooking videos, introducing savory homemade recipes — the firefighting chef coming to help the helpers, and help us all.

