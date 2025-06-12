Wheels of Success celebrates milestone car donation just in time for Father's Day

TAMPA, Fla. — This weekend families will be traveling across Tampa Bay to spend time together on Father’s Day. However, imagine if you couldn’t see your children because you lacked basic transportation. That’s what Coast Guard veteran David St.Pierre has been struggling with.

For St. Pierre and his daughters, 17-year-old Leah and 9-year-old Lily, this will be a Father’s Day they’ll never forget.

They were the 1,300 recipient of a used car thanks to the non-profit organization Wheels of Success.

“I just couldn’t even believe my eyes it was just absolutely amazing,” said St. Pierre. “They called me up and said, ‘hey, we want to do this for Father’s Day what do you think about getting your girls involved,’ and I thought that was absolutely priceless.”

St. Pierre lost his home and his car during Hurricanes Helene and Milton. He was relocated to temporary housing, reliant on public transportation, scooters or uber to get back and forth to work.

However, he says the most challenging part was not being able to see his daughters on a regular basis.

“Very frustrating, I was upset pretty much every day that I couldn’t spend as much time with them as I’m used to but now that I got this new car that’s all going to change,” said St. Pierre.

“I am so excited, just that we are still here, you know times are tough, but people are still donating cars, so we are very thankful for that,” said Wheels of Success founder, Susan Jacobs, as she reflects on the 1,300 cars they’ve gifted over the past 21 years.

It didn’t take long for Leah and Lilly to start exploring the 2013 Infiniti M37, after all, Leah already has her driver's permit, and Lily has big road trip plans.

“When you go inside of it it's very roomy and you can put a lot of suitcases in it if you want to,” said Lily.

Wheels of Success says it’s never been more evident, these cars don’t just impact one person, but entire families.

“I think the girls have already decided that we are going to be going to the beach,” said St. Pierre regarding their Father’s Day plans.

For more information on Wheels of Success and how to donate, go to wheelsofsuccess.org.