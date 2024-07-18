Tampa man dies trying to save his dog from oncoming traffic: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. — A 23-year-old Tampa man died after trying to save his dog from oncoming traffic.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the man's girlfriend was involved in a car crash.

When the man reached the crash, he got out of the car, and his dog, a doberman, followed him. The dog then ran into the roadway.

That's when the man ran after the dog and was then hit by an oncoming Honda CRV, according to FHP.

The dog died as a result of the crash, and the man was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The 31-year-old female driver was not injured in the crash.