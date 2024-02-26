Tampa International Airport, Aeromexico announce nonstop flights to Mexico City

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport announced its partnership with Aeromexico on Monday, which would allow nonstop flights to Mexico City.

According to TPA, Mexico City is listed as one of the top targeted international destinations for the airport. The route is expected to generate nearly $70 million per year for the Tampa Bay region.

“It’s a big day when we get to announce both a new airline and a new route that connects Tampa Bay with the largest metropolitan area in North America,” Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano said. “We’re proud to welcome Aeromexico to TPA with this nonstop service to Mexico City, and we are so grateful to our Tampa Bay community partners who have stepped up to help ensure the success of this flight.”

Aeromexico works in alliance with Delta Airlines. Tickets are available through both airlines, and the flight schedule begins July 1.