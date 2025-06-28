Tampa Bay Lightning address future with 8 picks in 2025 NHL Draft

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Hoping to strike on gems, the Tampa Bay Lightning completed day two of the 2025 NHL Draft with eight strategic picks.

The team selected forward Ethan Czata from the Niagara Ice Dogs with the 56th overall pick. Czata, a promising 18-year-old from Brampton, Ontario, scored 21 goals and amassed 55 points in 68 games last season and contributed to Team Canada's performance in the IIHF U18 World Championship.

The Lightning also traded for the 108th pick to acquire forward Benjamin Rautiainen, who led his Finnish team, Tappara, in rookie scoring.

Round 2 – 56 overall (from Los Angeles) F Ethan Czata, Niagara (OHL)

Round 4 – 108 overall (from Boston) F Benjamin Rautiainen, Tappara (Liiga)

Round 4 – 127 overall (from Edmonton) F Aiden Foster, Price George (WHL)

Round 5 – 151 overall D Everett Baldwin, St. George’s School (USHS-Prep)

Round 7 – 193 overall (from San Jose) G Caleb Heil, Madison (USHL)

Round 7 – 206 overall (from Utah) F Roman Luttsev, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

Round 7 – 212 overall (from Minnesota) D Grant Spada, Guelph (OHL)

Round 7 – 215 overall F Marco Mignosa, Soo (OHL)

The draft capitalizes on the Lightning's focus on building a strong foundation for future success, showcasing a mix of talent from various leagues and international competitions.