Susan Solves It: Ziploc Safety Claims

- A lawsuit alleges that Ziploc's safety labels mislead customers about the potential for harmful microplastics leaching into food during use.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on how to safely use plastic products in your kitchen while staying informed about potential health risks.
"We don't come home until they do."
Thousands of people are trapped in a growing war zone as conflict escalates in the Middle East. Grey Bull Rescue, a Tampa-based nonprofit, has launched an operation to help evacuate Americans who are unable to leave on their own.
