PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Married teachers Brett and Mari Ebert are having fun with their new mobile coffee trailer, the Charlotte Bean.

This charming caffeine dream — something they've always wanted to do, especially after some hard life moments — is kinda-sorta named after their daughter, Charlotte Jean.

"Shortly after she was born, I was like, Charlotte BEAN would be the perfect coffee shop name," says Mari, today parking the trailer outside de Bine Brewing Co in Palm Harbor, where you can often find them.

WATCH: New coffee spot The Charlotte Bean serves a "Rule #7" drink (yes, with Dr. Pepper)

New coffee spot The Charlotte Bean serves a "Rule #7" drink (yes, with Dr. Pepper)

But because Brett and Mari are parents to TWO kids, there's a drink named after their son: Jaxon's Slapshot.

There's even a dirty-soda confection called "The Rule #7" — yep, a creamy Dr. Pepper-infused refresher named after ABC Action News chief meteorologist Denis Phillips.

"He's one of our favorite weather guys around," says Brett about the sweet nod. "With the season of hurricanes that we went through last year, we wanted to support one of the guys that supports our community."

For more on the Charlotte Bean — including where they're parking near you — go here.

For more Daly Discoveries, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.