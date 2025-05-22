Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It: Text scams on the rise

ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on identifying and protecting yourself from the latest text scams impacting consumers.
text scams
Posted
  • Record losses from text scams reached nearly half a billion dollars last year, prompting consumer advocates to warn about common fraud tactics.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on identifying and protecting yourself from the latest text scams impacting consumers.


State and local officials say Maximo Sanchez violated environmental regulations for years, operating two unpermitted dumps despite warnings from state and local officials to clean it up.
Neighbor says Florida man who operates unpermitted dumps 'doesn't play by the rules'

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.