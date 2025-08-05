Susan Solves It: Tariff scams exposed

- Scammers are exploiting confusion surrounding recent tariff policy changes, employing various tactics to deceitfully obtain personal information from individuals and businesses.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury says always verify any unexpected messages or claims by independently researching them, and avoid sharing personal information to protect yourself from scams.
Corporation for Public Broadcasting shutdown will impact Tampa's PBS and NPR stations
From Mr. Rogers to Sesame Street. From Downton Abbey to the documentaries of filmmaker Ken Burns. They’re shows so many Americans love and grew up on, and they were broadcast on local PBS stations thanks to funding from the Corporation of Public Broadcasting.
Corporation for Public Broadcasting shutdown will impact Tampa's PBS and NPR stations