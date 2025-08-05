Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Susan Solves It: Tariff scams exposed

ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury says always verify any unexpected messages or claims by independently researching them, and avoid sharing personal information to protect yourself from scams.
  • Scammers are exploiting confusion surrounding recent tariff policy changes, employing various tactics to deceitfully obtain personal information from individuals and businesses.
