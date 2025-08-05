News to Know for August 5

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

We're under a week away from the start of a new school year. Do you feel prepared? As families all across Tampa Bay get ready, one barber shop in Tampa lent a helping hand. New Generation on South Dale Mabry Highway gave over 100 students free back-to-school haircuts on Monday. The barbers, along with their families, agreed that when the kids look good, they feel good, and when they feel good, it will hopefully lead to good grades. Guess we'll find out soon enough—school starts for most counties on August 11.

News to Know

Drivers speak out on school speed zone camera fines: Inside an appeals hearing, our cameras captured drivers pleading their case over why they did not deserve a $100 violation for speeding in a school zone.

Inside an appeals hearing, our cameras captured drivers pleading their case over why they did not deserve a $100 violation for speeding in a school zone. Disputes over HOA elections contribute to 'special legal fund' expenses: Residents of an HOA community are fed up with paying their association’s lawyer for what they say is unnecessary litigation.



Residents of an HOA community are fed up with paying their association’s lawyer for what they say is unnecessary litigation. A tree damages a still-unfinished Citrus County home: Dyandria Darel’s dream is being shattered both figuratively and literally after a large tree branch came crashing through the roof.

Dyandria Darel’s dream is being shattered both figuratively and literally after a large tree branch came crashing through the roof. Safety changes in schools are coming: This year, state lawmakers made some safety changes they hope will unify responses across sheriffs' agencies in every county in the state of Florida.

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7am

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to look for scattered storms west of I-75 during the late morning and early afternoon, with the storms shifting east toward I-95 by this evening.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Greg forecast 8/5

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Scammers are exploiting confusion surrounding recent tariff policy changes, employing various tactics to deceitfully obtain personal information from individuals and businesses. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury says always verify any unexpected messages or claims by independently researching them, and avoid sharing personal information to protect yourself from scams.

Susan Solves It: Tariff Scams Exposed

Things to Do this Tuesday, August 5

Shake it up with high-energy Zumba dances in the park, featuring Latin-inspired dance moves.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Stretch, unwind, and savor some cocktails with friends after a rejuvenating yoga session.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Explore the rhythm of creativity and connection at an open house filled with dance and community.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1505 E. Palm Ave., 2nd Floor, Tampa Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.