Susan Solves It: Scam Awareness Strategy

A new report reveals that federal agencies' fragmented efforts leave consumers vulnerable to increasing scams, urging a coordinated approach.
  • A new report reveals that federal agencies' fragmented efforts leave consumers vulnerable to increasing scams and urges a coordinated approach.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on how to stay vigilant against scams and the importance of a unified strategy in consumer protection.


