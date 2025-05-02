Susan Solves It: Real ID Required

- Beginning May 7, U.S. travelers will need a Real ID to pass through TSA for domestic flights, a requirement designed to enhance security following the 9/11 attacks. Many travelers remain unprepared, with a substantial number still lacking compliant IDs, which could lead to complications at the airport.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury gives tips on how to obtain a Real ID, what alternative forms of identification to bring if you don't have one, and how to ensure a smooth experience at the airport.
Jose Castro was killed when investigators say a boat captained by Jeff Knight slammed into the Clearwater Ferry with 44 people on board. Castro's family reached out to ABC Action News in part because they are angry that no charges have been filed.
Ferry crash victim's family angered no charges filed