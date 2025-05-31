RV fire in Lakeland results in one fatality

LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) was dispatched to a recreational vehicle fire on Combee Road in Lakeland just before noon on May 31.

PCFR said the RV was fully engulfed in flames, with a person potentially trapped inside when they arrived.

First responders worked to put out the fire and confirmed one fatality.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.