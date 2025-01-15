Susan Solves It Quick Tip: UK Travel Changes

- New travel rules, implemented this month, mean extra steps for anyone heading to the UK, and new rules will soon be implemented for the EU.
- ABC Action News Consumer Reporter Susan El Khoury has tips to help you while traveling abroad.
A Hardee County grandmother is on trial this week for leaving her 7-month-old granddaughter in a hot car where the baby died —the second grandchild to die under Tracey Nix's care. ABC Action News I-Team Reporter Kylie McGivern sat down with Kaila Nix just days ahead of her mother's trial for aggravated manslaughter.
Trial begins Monday for woman who left 7-month-old granddaughter in hot car