Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Streaming Costs Rising

- Netflix and YouTubeTV just announced another round of rate hikes.
- ABC Action News Consumer Reporter Susan El Khoury looks at ways to navigate rising streaming costs, especially as many people may be paying for services they don't use anymore.
Charles Black of Tampa coded three times over a multi-week hospital stay following a heart attack in July. Now, he carries the tiny device that helped save his life in a key chain as a reminder that every day is a gift
Life-saving innovation: Tampa man shares heart attack survival story