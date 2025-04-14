Watch Now
Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Identity Theft Investigation

Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury helps a victim of identity theft resolve an issue with Verizon after someone fraudulently opened an account in his name.
  • Mike Battista discovered a fraudulent phone bill from Verizon despite using AT&T, and assistance from the Pinellas County Office of Consumer Protection led to a satisfactory resolution.
