Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Fake Going Out of Business Websites

- Scammers are taking advantage of stores filing bankruptcy or going out of business to set up fake websites with closeout sales.
- A viewer reached out to us concerned she bought things from one of those sites and didn't know if it was the real deal and ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury looked into it.
After a spike in local cases, veterinarian Dr. Melanie Bizzarro is warning pet owners about a bacterial infection called leptospirosis.
Veterinarian warns dog owners about leptospirosis after cases reported in Hillsborough and Pinellas