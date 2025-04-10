Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Decongestant Removal

The FDA is considering eliminating phenylephrine from over-the-counter medications due to its ineffectiveness when taken orally.
Decongestant removal
Posted
  • The FDA advisory committee found phenylephrine is not effective in relieving congestion.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury has more on the timeline for the final decision on the proposal, which is expected in a couple of months.


"Let’s help out our community where we can."
A local business owner founded the Hometown Titan Retreat with the aim of encouraging the entire local business community to come together and help as much as they can after devastating hurricanes in 2024.

Local entrepreneur helps small businesses bounce back

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.