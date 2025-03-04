Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Debt Collectors

When debt collectors call, it can feel like they hold all the power, but federal and state laws give you protections. We look at what debt collectors can and can't do and what protections you should know.
medical debt
Posted
  • When debt collectors call, it can feel like they hold all the power, but federal and state laws give you protections.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury looks at what debt collectors can and can't do and what protections you should know.

Florida woman faced $373,000 bill after 'approved' treatment to save eyesight
After going through her insurance, she thought she was covered. Her insurance company sent an approval letter and she went ahead with treatment. But months later, she was hit with a bill that could have bankrupted her.

Florida woman faced $373,000 bill after 'approved' treatment to save her eyesight

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.