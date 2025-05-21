Susan Solves It: Overdraft Fee Fight

- Banks earned nearly $3.5 billion from overdraft fees last year, but a federal effort to limit these charges is facing significant challenges.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on how to avoid overdraft fees and manage your bank account effectively.
"Community supports St. Pete Beach bar owner after attack"
A local bar is at risk of shutting down, after it’s owner was attacked and hospitalized earlier this month.
"When you've spent eleven years with your fiancé building something that's great and people can enjoy…to know you might have to walk away from it, that is heartbreaking," said Tony Campetti, owner of Nikko's Dog Bar.
