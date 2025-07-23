Susan Solves It: Household fire risks

- Items with lithium-ion batteries can ignite after exposure to floodwater during hurricanes, highlighting the importance of proper safety measures.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury advises keeping all items with lithium-ion batteries away from potential flood areas to prevent dangerous fires.
'I don’t like gotchas!' Florida drivers confused by school speed zone camera law, but they aren't alone
As more Florida cities and counties add cameras to catch drivers speeding through school speed zones, confusion is also rolling in from drivers who say school zone signs aren’t clear.
'I don’t like gotchas!' FL drivers confused by state's school speed zone camera law, but they aren't alone