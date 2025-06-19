Susan Solves It: Hidden Car Fees

- A new report reveals that used car buyers often face hidden fees totaling hundreds or even thousands of dollars, making it crucial to know what to look out for.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on how to identify and negotiate hidden fees when buying a used car.
“This is just an insult.”
Florida’s new budget includes millions of dollars in pay raises for Florida Highway Patrol troopers after the state agency has struggled to fill positions and retain troopers. But an FHP advocate says the raises don’t go far enough.
“This is just an insult,” FHP advocate says Florida highway trooper raises don’t go far enough