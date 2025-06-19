SUV hits Lakeland motorcyclist, killing him

LAKELAND, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after an SUV hit him in Lakeland on Wednesday evening.

Officials said on June 18, around 7:04 p.m., Blake Odom, 26, was traveling east on North Crystal Lake Drive on a black Ducati motorcycle. At the same time, a black Chevrolet Equinox driven by Mia Smith, 32, was stopped at a stop sign on Honeytree Drive.

The SUV then proceeded south across North Crystal Lake Drive. Odom attempted to stop but crashed into the front passenger's side of the SUV.

Officials attempted life-saving measures, and Odom was taken to Lakeland Regional Health for further treatment, but he died later.

Those in the SUV were uninjured.

Officials said the road was shut down for over three hours while the scene was processed.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Those with additional information can contact Officer Travis Payne at Travis.payne@lakelandgov.net.