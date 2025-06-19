Evacuation flight of Americans from Israel lands in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — An evacuation flight from Israel landed at Tampa International Airport this morning, carrying Americans who were stranded in Israel.

The travelers went directly from the plane to their bus, bypassing the terminal. Tampa Jewish Community Centers and Federation president Jeffrey Berger said this flight is the first of many flights out of Israel.

Berger thanked Grey Bull Rescue, the Florida Department of Emergency Management, and other agencies that helped organize the evacuation.

ABC Action News anchor Deiah Riley also spoke with Michel Dinesman, Director of Operations for Project DYNAMO, who said they are also working to evacuate Americans from Israel.