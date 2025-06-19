Watch Now
NewsGood Morning Tampa Bay

Actions

News to Know for June 19

Posted
NEWS TO KNOW TEMPLATE (12).png
Nam Y. Huh/AP
NEWS TO KNOW TEMPLATE (12).png

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Today, we celebrate Juneteenth. It was on this day, 160 years ago, that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they had been freed. This came after the Civil War's end and two years after President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation. It was recognized as a federal holiday in 2021 by President Joe Biden and has only continued to grow. If you're looking for ways to commemorate the holiday, there are plenty of events taking place across the Tampa Bay area, including this weekend's Juneteenth Festival. The four-day gathering kicks off on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium, featuring food trucks, live music and even activities for the little ones.

News to Know

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Replay | Good Morning Tampa Bay

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have another hot and humid morning here in Tampa Bay, with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures start warm in the 70s and low 80s, while showers are likely to bubble up mid to late morning around the coast.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake

Ally Blake weather hit 5am

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new report reveals that used car buyers often face hidden fees totaling hundreds or even thousands of dollars, making it crucial to know what to look out for. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on how to identify and negotiate hidden fees when buying a used car.

Susan Solves It: Hidden Car Fees

Things to Do this Thursday, June 19

  • Catch Glass Animals live at the Florida State Fairgrounds.
    • When: 8 p.m.
    • Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa
    • Cost: $55
  • Celebrate creativity and culture at the Juneteenth Film Festival, featuring local Black filmmakers and a thought-provoking feature film.
    • When: 5:30 p.m.
    • Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa
    • Cost: Free
  • Stretch and strengthen your core with Pilates sessions in the park.
    • When: 6 p.m.
    • Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa
    • Cost: Free

Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo