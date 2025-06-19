News to Know for June 19

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Today, we celebrate Juneteenth. It was on this day, 160 years ago, that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they had been freed. This came after the Civil War's end and two years after President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation. It was recognized as a federal holiday in 2021 by President Joe Biden and has only continued to grow. If you're looking for ways to commemorate the holiday, there are plenty of events taking place across the Tampa Bay area, including this weekend's Juneteenth Festival. The four-day gathering kicks off on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium, featuring food trucks, live music and even activities for the little ones.

News to Know

A Largo firefighter is under investigation: City officials said Brandon Stofell has been placed on leave following allegations of harassment and hate speech at a "No Kings" rally over the weekend.

The US State Department makes some changes: The process for foreigners applying for student visas is being restarted, but applicants are now required to unlock their social media for government review.



Filmmakers celebrate Juneteenth at Tampa Theatre: The theater and Film Tampa Bay are teaming up to showcase films created by Black writers, directors and actors living in Tampa Bay.

UF researchers say a diet can be powerful medicine: They're calling for an increase in US fruit and vegetable production, along with efforts to make healthy foods more affordable and accessible.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have another hot and humid morning here in Tampa Bay, with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures start warm in the 70s and low 80s, while showers are likely to bubble up mid to late morning around the coast.

Susan Solves It

A new report reveals that used car buyers often face hidden fees totaling hundreds or even thousands of dollars, making it crucial to know what to look out for. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on how to identify and negotiate hidden fees when buying a used car.

Things to Do this Thursday, June 19

Catch Glass Animals live at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa Cost: $55

Celebrate creativity and culture at the Juneteenth Film Festival, featuring local Black filmmakers and a thought-provoking feature film.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: Free

Stretch and strengthen your core with Pilates sessions in the park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free



