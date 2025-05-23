Susan Solves It: Federal Trade Commission sues Uber

- The Federal Trade Commission is suing Uber, claiming it signed up users for its subscription service without them realizing it and then made it difficult to cancel.
- Uber claims more than 30 million people are paying for the subscription.
Consumer investigator Susan El Khoury explains what that could mean for customers
Federal Trade Commission sues Uber
State and local officials say Maximo Sanchez violated environmental regulations for years, operating two unpermitted dumps despite warnings from state and local officials to clean it up.
Neighbor says Florida man who operates unpermitted dumps 'doesn't play by the rules'