Susan Solves It: Federal Trade Commission sues Uber

The FTC is suing Uber, claiming it signed up users for its subscription service without their realizing it, making it difficult to cancel. Uber claims more than 30 million people are paying for the subscription.
Uber
Posted
Consumer investigator Susan El Khoury explains what that could mean for customers

Federal Trade Commission sues Uber



