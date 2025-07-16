Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Susan Solves It: Driver's License Scam

Authorities are issuing warnings about a deceptive text message scam that threatens license suspension due to unpaid traffic violations, urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious communications.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury advises against clicking on links or providing personal information in response to unsolicited messages demanding payment.

