Susan Solves It: Driver's License Scam

- Authorities are issuing warnings about a deceptive text message scam that threatens license suspension due to unpaid traffic violations, urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious communications.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury advises against clicking on links or providing personal information in response to unsolicited messages demanding payment.
HOA violations involving woman's brown grass led to her being arrested and jailed for 7 days
A Hillsborough County homeowner is speaking out after she was arrested and spent a week in jail for what started out as HOA violations involving her lawn.
HOA violations involving woman's brown grass led to her being arrested and jailed for 7 days