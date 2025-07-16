Matcha Fest in Ybor City Saturday to feature tasty talents of playful pop-up Ritual Grounds

YBOR CITY, Fla. — The mad matcha scientists behind playful pop-up cart Ritual Grounds credit one big-time source of inspiration:

Scooby-Doo.

"One day I was like, what if there was a cafe on Spooky Island in the live-action Scooby-Doo movie?" says Jonathan Villafane, who runs Ritual Grounds with his boyfriend Ian.

"What would that look like?"

Fun, spooky, weird, and wonderful: Ritual Grounds will show off their twisted take on matcha drinks (wasabi, anyone?) this Saturday at the Matcha Fest in Ybor City.

Matcha Fest tickets start at about $15. The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. at the Cuban Club. The event will include drinks, food, artisans, wellness booths, and much more.

