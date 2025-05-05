Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It: Cybertruck Recalls

Tesla's Cybertruck is facing a recall due to a safety concern where side panels may detach while driving, posing collision risks. This recall marks the eighth for Cybertrucks in just over a year, adding to the worry of open recalls in Florida, where one in five vehicles have unresolved defects.
cyber truck
Posted
  • Tesla's Cybertruck is being recalled due to a safety concern: the side panels may detach while driving, posing collision risks. This recall marks the eighth for Cybertrucks in just over a year, adding to the worry of open recalls in Florida, where one in five vehicles has unresolved defects.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on how to check if your vehicle has any recalls and what steps to take to get repairs done for free.


"There are no safeguards, and I feel like that's part of where the system failed"

Henry Betsey Jr. is facing charges for marrying three Florida women in three different counties at the same time. Now, those women are speaking out, saying the system that handles marriage licenses kept them in the dark.

Florida man arrested for having 3 wives in 3 different counties

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.