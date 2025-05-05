Susan Solves It: Cybertruck Recalls

- Tesla's Cybertruck is being recalled due to a safety concern: the side panels may detach while driving, posing collision risks. This recall marks the eighth for Cybertrucks in just over a year, adding to the worry of open recalls in Florida, where one in five vehicles has unresolved defects.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on how to check if your vehicle has any recalls and what steps to take to get repairs done for free.
"There are no safeguards, and I feel like that's part of where the system failed"
Henry Betsey Jr. is facing charges for marrying three Florida women in three different counties at the same time. Now, those women are speaking out, saying the system that handles marriage licenses kept them in the dark.
Florida man arrested for having 3 wives in 3 different counties