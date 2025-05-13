Watch Now
Susan Solves It: Avoid Online Scams

As reports of online shopping scams rise, experts warn consumers about phony ads and provide tips to ensure safe purchases.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on identifying and avoiding online shopping scams to protect your money.


Honoring the Fallen: Community gravestone cleanup brings out patriots
More than 50 people walked the rows of the cemetery searching for gravestones that belonged to veterans. Spray bottles were in hand, and they went to work.

Honoring the Fallen: Community gravestone cleanup brings out patriots

