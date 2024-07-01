St. Pete Police arrest man seen on camera camera doing donuts on St. Pete Pride street mural

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police arrested the man who was captured video doing donuts on a St. Pete Pride mural, causing more than $1,000 in damage.

According to St. Pete Police, Christian Maier, 18, was the driver captured on video on May 22 doing "doughnut-burnouts," which damaged the mural.

See video of the driver doing donuts on the street mural below:

Driver caught on camera doing donuts, vandalizing St. Pete Pride street mural

St. Petersburg Police arrested Christian Maier, 18, for felony criminal mischief and racing on the street.

Officials say the city and volunteers restored the mural in time for Pride Month festivities in June.

Maier posted his $5,500 bond and was released from jail, according to PCSO.