Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

St. Pete Police arrest man seen on camera camera doing donuts on St. Pete Pride street mural

A security camera captured video of a driver doing donuts on a St. Pete Pride mural, causing more than $1,000 in damage. St. Petersburg Police released the surveillance video on Friday, May 24. The police department said that over the last week two different vehicles have left tire marks, damaging the Progressive Pride street mural.
Vandalism on Pride street mural
Posted at 3:06 PM, Jul 01, 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police arrested the man who was captured video doing donuts on a St. Pete Pride mural, causing more than $1,000 in damage.

According to St. Pete Police, Christian Maier, 18, was the driver captured on video on May 22 doing "doughnut-burnouts," which damaged the mural.

See video of the driver doing donuts on the street mural below:

Driver caught on camera doing donuts, vandalizing St. Pete Pride street mural

St. Petersburg Police arrested Christian Maier, 18, for felony criminal mischief and racing on the street.

Officials say the city and volunteers restored the mural in time for Pride Month festivities in June.

Maier posted his $5,500 bond and was released from jail, according to PCSO.

Homeowners accuse HOA of overstepping after ABC Action News report
After our story aired in May about the Townhomes of Wexford community; more than a dozen people who own or previously owned property in the HOA community contacted our newsroom with concerns. Rochelle Alleyne took those issues to the HOA president and an attorney.

Homeowners accuse HOA of overstepping after ABC Action News report

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.