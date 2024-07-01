St. Pete Police arrest man seen on camera camera doing donuts on St. Pete Pride street mural

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police arrested the man who was captured video doing donuts on a St. Pete Pride mural, causing more than $1,000 in damage.
According to St. Pete Police, Christian Maier, 18, was the driver captured on video on May 22 doing "doughnut-burnouts," which damaged the mural.
See video of the driver doing donuts on the street mural below:
St. Petersburg Police arrested Christian Maier, 18, for felony criminal mischief and racing on the street.
Officials say the city and volunteers restored the mural in time for Pride Month festivities in June.
Maier posted his $5,500 bond and was released from jail, according to PCSO.
Homeowners accuse HOA of overstepping after ABC Action News report
After our story aired in May about the Townhomes of Wexford community; more than a dozen people who own or previously owned property in the HOA community contacted our newsroom with concerns. Rochelle Alleyne took those issues to the HOA president and an attorney.