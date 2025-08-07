News to Know for August 7

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

As summer nears its close, the start of a new school year isn't the only thing around the corner. Football season will soon be upon us, and the Bucs have been hard at work during practices to prepare. Yesterday, after signing a one-year deal with the team, 32-year-old quarterback Teddy Bridgewater practiced for the first time. He last played in a game for the Detroit Lions in 2023, but said he’s stayed in shape and his mind has become even sharper with his coaching experience at Miami Northwestern High School, his alma mater. We'll keep you updated on all the latest.

News to Know

Tampa Bay's National Weather Service says it's storm-ready: Despite being short six people, Matt Anderson said staffing levels are strong enough to maintain the mission of saving lives.

After a partial collapse over the weekend, emergency repairs are now underway, as well as a long-term plan to save the home.



Hillsborough is still dealing with a bus driver shortage: The county is still short about 100 bus drivers this year, which could impact some routes.

A Clearwater ferry captain is cited after a deadly April crash: Denis Kimerer was issued the citation on July 29 for failure to display navigation lights, the complaint said.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see mostly dry weather to start and temperatures in the 70s. A couple of pop-up storms are possible right at the coast midday and early afternoon, but the main area of rain won't arrive today until later this evening.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Thursday, August 7, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Things to Do this Thursday, August 7

Stretch your way to fitness with Pilates in the Park, and don't forget your mat.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Savor the magic of Chef Andrew Yeo's bold Asian tapas for a night of culinary delight.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 500 Channelside Dr, Tampa Cost: $45

Channel your inner artisan and craft your own Tampa Bay-inspired candles in a fun hands-on workshop.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: $35 - $150



