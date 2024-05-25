Car caught on camera doing donuts on St. Pete Pride street mural

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A security camera captured video of a driver doing donuts on a St. Pete Pride mural, causing more than $1,000 in damage.

St. Petersburg Police released the surveillance video on Friday, May 24.

The police department said that over the last week two different vehicles have left tire marks, damaging the Progressive Pride street mural.

The mural is located at an intersection at 2500 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg.

Police are looking for the driver who did donuts on the mural.

"My reaction is disappointment, not surprised. I think anytime we're in a situation where we have public displays of Pride, authentic selves, people are going to have a reaction to it. Unfortunate this public display of art was really vandalized in a way that it was, but that's what people do, kind of hide in the cloak of night, express their unwelcomed opinion," said Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, President of St. Pete Pride.

Dr. Byron Green-Calisch is the President of St. Pete Pride. He believes the mural was targeted.

He says the mural is a visual representation that everyone is welcomed in St. Petersburg.

"The mural is really a public love letter to the residents of St Pete, being able to collaborate with the city and other Pride organizations here in the city. It really feels like love and home," he said.

Officers said on May 17 around 9:30 a.m. a driver in a truck accelerated through the mural.

The second incident involving the driver doing donuts on the mural happened on May 22 at 2:40 a.m. Officers do not believe the incidents are connected, but said in both cases, the vehicles left tire marks.

St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch posted about the vandalism on Instagram. He said in the post:

In light of the recent vandalism targeting our Progressive Pride flag mural, I want to emphasize that there is no place for hate in St. Petersburg. We stand united in valuing and appreciating every resident, regardless of their orientation, gender identity, or expression. Our differences make St. Pete the vibrant and diverse community we cherish.



Anyone with any information on the blue vehicle seen in the video, please contact St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.