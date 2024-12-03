Small business owner collects trees, holiday decorations to give to those impacted by Hurricanes

TAMPA, Fla. — A small business owner in Tampa is looking to spread holiday cheer to those impacted by Hurricane Helene and Milton.

Jack Guthrie owns a woodworking company. She posted on Nextdoor asking for donations to help flood victims.

"Put a message out on Nextdoor and it was like a snowball effect. It kind of got really big, really fast," she said.

Over the weekend, she received dozens of Christmas trees, wreaths, ornaments, and other holiday decor.

"It's more about giving it to those who lost everything in the hurricane-like a neighborly gesture. You lost everything. You may be able to rebuild or afford your own tress, but wouldn't it be nice if a neighbor came and had something for you," she added.

Guthrie is collecting donations throughout the week until Saturday. She is also accepting gift cards to purchase Christmas decorations.

She plans to set up a pick-up site on Davis Islands and Ballast Point for people to pick up decorations.

"You get to pick out your own tree, that way you know what size is going to work for you best. And then you get your box of donations," said Guthrie.

She's asking if anyone has a parking spot or location she may use for the pick-up location to please reach out.

"If anybody wants to donate a space or business parking lot, anything to hand out these trees, that would be awesome," said Guthrie.

Guthrie said people who want to donate holiday decorations may text or email her.

"Everybody loves a tree at Christmas. It kind of brings the family around it, together you decorate it, make a memory by decorating together. Trees are special. I just wanted to make other people feel special."

Guthrie may be reached at 813-526-8103. She may also be reached by email: JLGuthriedesign@gmail.com