Skeleton dressed like Meteorologist Denis Phillips reminds Valrico drivers of important rule #7

VALRICO, Fla — Halloween may be two months away, but one Valrico homeowner keeps a special skeleton up all year round.

That skeleton is dressed up like ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips and is complete with suspenders, "dad shoes," and Diet Dr. Pepper. There is even a sign with the very important rule number seven: Don't freak out!

Homeowner Carrie Leisure said the skeleton started out as a Halloween decoration, but people loved it so much that she decided to keep it.

Leisure said, "He's our hurricane guy. He's the one that we go to when we're in hurricane season and he's got his list of rules. And rule number seven, you know, don't freak out. And so, you know, he keeps us on our toes and everybody loves Denis Phillips.

The next time you're driving through Valrico, keep your eye out for the familiar face.