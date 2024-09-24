Shelters open up across the area ahead of Tropical Storm Helene

TAMPA, Fla. — Shelters are opening across the area in anticipation of Tropical Storm Helene, which is making its way toward the Gulf of Mexico.

All residents should check their local county's website to ensure they have all information for shelters. Find your county below.

This list will be updated.

County sites offering shelter information:



Citrus:

Hernando:

West Hernando Middle School: 14325 Ken Austin Pkwy, Brooksville

Open for special needs and general population, pet friendly Opens at 8 a.m. on Wednesday



Hardee:

Hillsborough:

Manatee:

Pasco

Pinellas:

Polk

Sarasota:

Highlands