Shelters open up across Tampa Bay ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

TAMPA, Fla. — Shelters have opened up across the area in anticipation of Tropical Storm Debby, which is making its way toward the Gulf of Mexico.

All residents should check their local county's website to ensure they have all information for shelters. Find your county below.

This list will be updated.

County sites offering shelter information:

Citrus:

Lecanto Middle School: 3800 West Educational Path, Lecanto Opens at 6 p.m. Saturday for the general population

Lecanto Primary School: 3790 West Educational Path, Lecanto

Opens at 6 p.m. Saturday for those with pets

Forest Ridge Elementary School: 2927 N Forest Ridge Blvd, Hernando

Opens at 6 p.m. Saturday for those with special needs



Hernando:

West Hernando Middle School: 14325 Ken Austin Pkwy, Brooksville

Open for special needs and general population, pet friendly





Hardee:

Hillsborough:

Erwin Technical College: 2010 E Hillsborough Ave, Tampa Opens at 6 p.m. Saturday for general population and special needs, pet friendly



Manatee:

Miller Elementary School: 601 43rd St W, Bradenton open at 5 p.m. Saturday for those from Coastal Level A

Nolan Middle School: 6615 Greenbrook Blvd, Bradenton

open at noon Saturday



Pasco

Fasano Regional Hurricane Center: 11611 Denton Ave, Hudson Opens 6 p.m. Saturday for special needs and general population





Pinellas:

Polk

Sarasota:

Highlands: