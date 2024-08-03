Watch Now
Shelters open up across Tampa Bay ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

TAMPA, Fla. — Shelters have opened up across the area in anticipation of Tropical Storm Debby, which is making its way toward the Gulf of Mexico.

All residents should check their local county's website to ensure they have all information for shelters. Find your county below.

This list will be updated.

County sites offering shelter information:

Citrus:

  • Lecanto Middle School: 3800 West Educational Path, Lecanto

    • Opens at 6 p.m. Saturday for the general population
  • Lecanto Primary School: 3790 West Educational Path, Lecanto
    • Opens at 6 p.m. Saturday for those with pets
  • Forest Ridge Elementary School: 2927 N Forest Ridge Blvd, Hernando
    • Opens at 6 p.m. Saturday for those with special needs

Hernando:

  • West Hernando Middle School: 14325 Ken Austin Pkwy, Brooksville
    • Open for special needs and general population, pet friendly

Hardee:

Hillsborough:

  • Erwin Technical College: 2010 E Hillsborough Ave, Tampa

    • Opens at 6 p.m. Saturday for general population and special needs, pet friendly

Manatee:

  • Miller Elementary School: 601 43rd St W, Bradenton

    • open at 5 p.m. Saturday for those from Coastal Level A
  • Nolan Middle School: 6615 Greenbrook Blvd, Bradenton
    • open at noon Saturday

Pasco

  • Fasano Regional Hurricane Center: 11611 Denton Ave, Hudson

    • Opens 6 p.m. Saturday for special needs and general population

Pinellas:

Polk

    Sarasota:

    Highlands:

