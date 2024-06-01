Watch Now
Crash ends with vehicle partially suspended on power pole in Town 'N Country

Posted at 6:40 PM, Jun 01, 2024
TOWN 'N COUNTRY, Fla. — A crash ended with a vehicle partially suspended on a power pole in Town 'N Country Saturday.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, there were two vehicles involved. TECO shut down power in the area so that the SUV could be safely removed from the pole.

Hanley Road was closed from Hanna Ave to Paula Dr, HCSO said.

The extent of injuries was not immediately available, but there were no fatalities.

