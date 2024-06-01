Crash ends with vehicle partially suspended on power pole in Town 'N Country

TOWN 'N COUNTRY, Fla. — A crash ended with a vehicle partially suspended on a power pole in Town 'N Country Saturday.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, there were two vehicles involved. TECO shut down power in the area so that the SUV could be safely removed from the pole.
Hanley Road was closed from Hanna Ave to Paula Dr, HCSO said.
The extent of injuries was not immediately available, but there were no fatalities.
MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS
Two teens created an organization called Mental H2O, which is for students by students. ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. Germain takes a closer look at the resources the website provides.
Teens create nonprofit to help connect kids with mental health resources online