Sentencing hearing for woman who left 7-month-old granddaughter in hot car set for Thursday

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A sentencing hearing for a Hardee County woman found guilty of leaving a child unattended in a vehicle for more than 15 minutes is scheduled for Thursday, April 3.

Tracey Nix, 67, of Hardee County, left her 7-month-old granddaughter in a hot car, where the baby died. As the ABC Action News I-Team first revealed nearly two years ago, this is the second grandchild to die under Tracey Nix's care.

On January 15, Nix was found not guilty of aggravated manslaughter but was found guilty of leaving a child unattended in a vehicle for more than 15 minutes.

While the trial was held in Polk County to seat an impartial jury, the sentencing will be in Hardee County, where the case originated.

Nix could be sentenced to up to six years in prison.