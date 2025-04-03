Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sentencing hearing for woman who left 7-month-old granddaughter in hot car set for Thursday

Tracey Nix was found guilty on one count of leaving a child unattended in a vehicle for more than 15 minutes
Tracey Nix verdict
WFTS
Tracey Nix verdict
Posted

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A sentencing hearing for a Hardee County woman found guilty of leaving a child unattended in a vehicle for more than 15 minutes is scheduled for Thursday, April 3.

Tracey Nix, 67, of Hardee County, left her 7-month-old granddaughter in a hot car, where the baby died. As the ABC Action News I-Team first revealed nearly two years ago, this is the second grandchild to die under Tracey Nix's care.

On January 15, Nix was found not guilty of aggravated manslaughter but was found guilty of leaving a child unattended in a vehicle for more than 15 minutes.

While the trial was held in Polk County to seat an impartial jury, the sentencing will be in Hardee County, where the case originated.

Nix could be sentenced to up to six years in prison.

“We need to listen to the voice of the people, right?”
Last summer, the Florida Department of Environment Protection considered adding amenities like golf courses, pickleball courts, and hotels to state parks across the state. After public outcry, the plans were shelved, but the fight isn't over for some Florida residents.

Florida residents rally to protect state parks from development plans

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.