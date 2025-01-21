Schools, businesses close due to winter storm conditions

A generational winter storm is moving through much of the country. The inclement weather is bringing harsh conditions to Florida, forcing closures of schools and businesses.

Watch snow blowing on Pensacola Beach

University of Florida

The University of Florida said the campus will close and classes will be canceled Wednesday, January 22, due to "wintery conditions." The campus will close at midnight on Wednesday and will open at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Florida State University

Florida State University said the campus will be closed, and classes will be canceled Tuesday, Jan. 21, and Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Florida A&M University

FAMU said the campus will be closed, and classes will be canceled Tuesday, Jan. 21, and Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Tallahassee Airport

The Tallahassee Airport said it will temporarily suspend operations beginning at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan 21. All flights will be canceled after 3 p.m. on Jan. 21. They plan to resume operations at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Jacksonville Airport

Jacksonville Airport said the airport will close following the last departure at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The airport expects to reopen at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

The theme park announced it would be closed starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21.