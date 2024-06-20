Sabrina Carpenter announces tour dates with a stop at Amalie Arena in Tampa this fall

TAMPA, Fla — Sabrina Carpenter will be heading out on a North American tour this fall and will make a stop in Tampa.

Carpenter announced earlier this month that her new album, "Short n' Sweet," will be released on August 23.

Today, she announced on social media that the "Short n' Sweet Tour!" will start at the end of September and stop at Amalie Arena on October 25.

Ticket go on sale to the public June 28 at 10 a.m.