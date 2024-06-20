Watch Now
Sabrina Carpenter announces tour dates with a stop at Amalie Arena in Tampa this fall

Sabrina Carpenter
Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Sabrina Carpenter performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Sabrina Carpenter
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jun 20, 2024

TAMPA, Fla — Sabrina Carpenter will be heading out on a North American tour this fall and will make a stop in Tampa.

Carpenter announced earlier this month that her new album, "Short n' Sweet," will be released on August 23.

Today, she announced on social media that the "Short n' Sweet Tour!" will start at the end of September and stop at Amalie Arena on October 25.

Ticket go on sale to the public June 28 at 10 a.m.

