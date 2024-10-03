Re-entry to Bradenton Beach begins Thursday for business owners and residents

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. — Manatee County officials announced that residents, homeowners and business owners will be able to re-enter Bradenton Beach to assess their properties after Hurricane Helene.

Residents will enter at a checkpoint on Cortez Road West and 127th Street West starting at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Residents and business owners will need a red vehicle tag to enter. Those without a tag must present photo ID and proof of residency (such as a utility bill) to receive a tag.

People are asked to park on side streets, not on Gulf Drive.

"Have to keep these roads clear. You can see we have multiple power and utility crews as well as the Florida Department of Transportation still working on getting the sand and utilities restored on the island," said Lt. Jeremi Roberts.

ABC Action News entered the barrier island on Wednesday with an escort from Lt. Jeremi Roberts.

Lt. Roberts is a Public Information Officer with the Northeast Florida Region 3 Incident Management Team. The team is made of members from fire departments and public safety agencies in Northeast Florida.

Hurricane Helene flooded homes on Bradenton Beach. A few days ago, sand made Gulf Drive impassable. State crews have worked on clearing out the road.

"As far as the sand goes, the owners will have to dig out whatever they need to get into their property and we're asking they dig out, please keep it on their property, do not bring it back out to the road and do not push it towards the beach," he said.

Debra McCorkle had 4.5 feet of water inside her home, but she says her heart breaks for those who cannot rebuild.

"One lady said to me, I'm homeless and never dreamed I would ever be homeless and that really makes you stop and think. Please keep those people in mind and thank you for the many contributions everybody is making," said McCorkle.

McCorkle is grateful to the crews helping to restore power and electricity to the island.

"I want to thank our police, our fire, all the power guys, the water people and all the people that have been out here helping because they have just been unbelievable. They've worked around the clock, 24/7. They have the most wonderful attitude. They are our heroes."

"This community is tremendous. I can't believe the outpouring of generosity. I get emotional about it because people have been so wonderful," she added.