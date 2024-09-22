Police chase ends with officer-involved shooting in diner parking lot: OPD

A vehicle pursuit turned into an officer-involved shooting in Ocala.

The Ocala Police Department said that the chase started in the 1800 block of NE 14th Street and ended at Darrell's Diner located at 5125 E Silver Springs Blvd.

OPD said, "In the diner's parking lot, the actions of the driver and vehicle prompted two of our officers to use force with their service weapons."

The driver was not hit and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

OPD