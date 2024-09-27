Photos show damages the Howard Frankland Bridge sustained during Helene

- FDOT shared photos of the damage that the Howard Frankland Bridge sustained during Hurricane Helene as a result of storm surge, washout, and road debris.
- Crews were on scene as soon as it was safe to assess the damage, inspect bridge structures, and clear the roadway of debris.
- The bridge was back open in both directions in less than 24 hours.
- See the photos above.
"I knew this would happen"
Bradenton business owner deals with damage from Hurricane Helene
Bradenton business owner deals with damage from Hurricane Helene